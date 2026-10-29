Actor Sacha Baron Cohen publicly apologized to the people of Kazakhstan for the first time for his character Borat, who became famous thanks to the satirical film.

According to the actor, Borat initially had no connection to Kazakhstan. He was first conceived as a native of Albania, and later other countries, including Moldova, were considered.

When the project moved to HBO, Cohen settled on Kazakhstan because international audiences knew very little about the country. The actor also acknowledged that the Kazakhstani embassy’s complaints at the start of the project were entirely justified.

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“I’m really sorry. I apologize. I don’t know how to imitate your accent. I don’t know how you speak. You don’t look anything like Borat!” Cohen said.

The original “Borat” was released in 2006 and gained notoriety. Controversial American comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed the sequel to the satirical comedy “Borat” and has already shown it to several people in the film industry

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