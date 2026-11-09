Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Named One of the Top Five Bodybuilders

Joseph Baena, 29, the out-of-wedlock son of Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, placed fifth in the Classic Physique Open category at the INBA PNBA Pro/Am World Cup in California.

The tournament took place on November 7 in El Segundo. For Baena, this was his first professional appearance with the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association and his third bodybuilding competition overall.

The athlete said he trained without a coach but received advice and support from his loved ones. He is satisfied with his result, as he had set a goal before the competition to finish among the top five.

Baena also noted that, compared to his previous competition in April, he had managed to improve his physical condition.

His interest in bodybuilding began while he was still in college. According to Joseph, his father helped spark his passion for strength training by giving him an encyclopedia on bodybuilding.

Catherine Schwarzenegger shared heartwarming family photos to celebrate her father’s birthday—Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The star’s daughter wished him a happy 79th birthday and shared rare photos from the family archive.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter, author Catherine Schwarzenegger, gave birth to her third child.

Tim Miller, director of the film *Terminator: Fate*, refused to use digital technology to make Arnold Schwarzenegger look younger in the movie.

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