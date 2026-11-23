A fire broke out on Monday, November 23, on the estate of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in Calabasas, California.

Emergency services received a call shortly after midnight local time—a maintenance building on the approximately 61-hectare estate, valued at $42 million, had caught fire.

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Los Angeles County firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire in less than an hour, preventing it from spreading to the main building or the surrounding brush. The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and cited an accident as the preliminary cause of the fire.

This estate, which was completed in 2010, had already caught fire in September 2021. At that time, the fire broke out in the basement of the main house, and one of the firefighters required medical attention, although the actor’s family members were unharmed.

Source: Page Six.

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