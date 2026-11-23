Ukraine’s representative at the “Miss Universe 2026” pageant, Anna Nikonova, took to the runway in a luxurious evening gown by the Ukrainian brand GASANOVA.

The gown was hand-embroidered with stones and featured a fitted silhouette, a corset bodice, sharp shoulders, and a long, semi-transparent train.

During the preliminary round in Puerto Rico, the contestants walked the runway in swimsuits and evening gowns. The Ukrainian contestant also shared her impressions of the performance, noting that she was proud of the opportunity to represent her country and felt the support of Ukrainians and fans from around the world.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/680288a77a105/poperednij-vidbir-mis-vsesvit-2026vihid-ukrainki-ananikonovaa-u-vecirnij-sukni-dizajners-kogo.mp4

The pageant finals will take place on November 24 in Puerto Rico.

Source: Miss Ukraine Universe Instagram.

Anna Nikonova, a 22-year-old from Kyiv, won the title of “Miss Universe Ukraine 2026” and will represent her country at the Miss Universe international pageant, which will take place in November in Puerto Rico.

According to the BBC, Zambia’s representative, Pamela Mubanga, has withdrawn from the 75th Miss Universe pageant, the finals of which are scheduled to take place in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

Austria will not participate in the “Miss Universe 2026” pageant due to the death of its representative, 22-year-old Lucija Sisić. The young woman, who was crowned “Miss Austria” in 2024, died after a long battle with serious health issues.

Read us on