Taras Redziy, a 30-year-old National Guard soldier, performed the song “At Night” by Yaktak on “The Voice of the Country—Season 14.”

His performance impressed Tina Karol so much that she invited MONATIK to dance a slow dance right in the middle of his performance.

Artem Pivovarov and Natalia Mogilevska both turned their chairs for the contestant. A battle ensued between the coaches over the singer. Mogilevska emphasized that she had one last spot for him on her team.

Taras is currently serving in the National Guard and is soon to become a combat platoon commander. He came on the show to highlight the power of Ukrainian music and culture. The soldier chose Natalia Mogilevska’s team.

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Artem Pivovarov became the fourth coach of the new season of “The Voice of the Country.” He will join Tina Karol, Natalia Mogilevska, and MONATIK, and the premiere of the 14th season will take place on October 25 at 9:00 p.m. on “1+1 Ukraine.” For Pivovarov, this will be his second season as a coach on the show.

Actress Olena Svitlytska responded to a wave of criticism following her participation in the blind auditions for the 14th season of “The Voice of Ukraine.” She made it onto Natalia Mogilevskaya’s team, but her performance drew mixed reactions from viewers.

Ukrainian actress Olena Svitlytska took part in the 14th season of the singing competition “The Voice of the Country,” performing the song “Samotnia Bossa” by singer Gaitana.

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