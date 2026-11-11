Warner Bros. is preparing a reboot of the romantic comedy *You've Got Mail*, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan

Hollywood continues to revisit well-known movie stories. This time, the 1998 romantic comedy *You’ve Got Mail*, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, is getting a reboot. Back in its day, the film showed that it’s possible to fall in love online even without Tinder, Instagram, or endless messaging on social media.

Warner Bros. has begun work on a new version of the cult classic. However, the filmmakers plan not simply to recreate the original story, but to offer viewers a new plot.

The release date for the upcoming film has not yet been announced.

Jason Orly, known for the romantic comedy *I Want You Back*, will serve as the project’s director and screenwriter.

Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont worked on the previous version of the screenplay. Neil Moritz and Tanya Landau, who were also involved in the creation of the original film, will return to produce the new movie.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. It is also unknown who will play the lead roles. There is no information yet on whether Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan will appear in the new film.

The romantic comedy *You’ve Got Mail* was directed by Nora Ephron. The story centers on Kathleen Kelly, the owner of a small bookstore, and businessman Joe Fox, who was actually trying to put her business out of business.

In real life, the characters couldn’t stand each other, but online—unaware of each other’s true identities—they gradually fell in love.

The film grossed over $250 million at the global box office. In addition, Meg Ryan received a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical.”

Interestingly, the 1998 film itself was not an entirely original story. Its plot is based on the play *The Perfumery* by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, written in 1937.

This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, TIME published a review of the new film *Resident Evil*, directed by Zach Kreger, calling it a dynamic and gripping zombie story. The film is a reboot of the cinematic adaptation of the Japanese video game, which was previously adapted into a series of films by Paul W. S. Anderson in the early 2000s through 2016.

American actor Adrian Grenier, speaking in Abu Dhabi, UAE, said he hopes for a reboot of the series Entourage, in which he played Hollywood star Vincent Chase. In his view, the project’s return should offer a fresh take on the world of the film industry, which has changed significantly since the series ended in 2011.

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