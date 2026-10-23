Zelenska appeared in public wearing earrings worth up to 80,000 hryvnias
Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska attended the Ukrainian Women's Congress and showcased a stylish look featuring expensive accessories.
She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page.
For her public appearance, the president’s wife chose a beige suit and a gray blouse. The look was complemented by gold earrings with an unusual shape—featuring an upper link and an elongated oval pendant. The rounded edges of the earrings made them a striking accent to the outfit.
Similar earrings in stores cost between 50,000 and nearly 80,000 hryvnias.
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska showcased a symbolic accessory during a public event. It was a Crimean Tatar-style brooch, which, according to available information, costs about 12,000 hryvnias.
Earlier, Olena Zelenska showcased elegant looks during a visit to New York.
Prior to that, Olena Zelenska graced the cover of ELLE Lithuania.