Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska attended the Ukrainian Women's Congress and showcased a stylish look featuring expensive accessories.

She shared photos from the event on her Instagram page.

For her public appearance, the president’s wife chose a beige suit and a gray blouse. The look was complemented by gold earrings with an unusual shape—featuring an upper link and an elongated oval pendant. The rounded edges of the earrings made them a striking accent to the outfit.

Similar earrings in stores cost between 50,000 and nearly 80,000 hryvnias.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska showcased a symbolic accessory during a public event. It was a Crimean Tatar-style brooch, which, according to available information, costs about 12,000 hryvnias.

Earlier, Olena Zelenska showcased elegant looks during a visit to New York.

Prior to that, Olena Zelenska graced the cover of ELLE Lithuania.

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