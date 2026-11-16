Zendaya attended the 2026 Governors Awards in a vintage gold dress by Gilles Deacon

Hollywood actress Zendaya appeared on the red carpet at the 17th Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, choosing a vintage gold dress from Gilles Deacon’s 2007 fall collection for the event.

The star continued to recreate iconic looks from the 2000s. For the ceremony, the actress chose a shimmering gold dress in metallic tones with voluminous panels at the hips, and she accessorized her short haircut with long earrings.

Dozens of other movie stars also gathered at the annual Academy Awards ceremony, and this year’s honorary awards and the Irving Thalberg Memorial Award were presented to Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, Floyd Norman, Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler.

Source: NV.

Zendaya and the Swiss sports brand On unveiled their second collaborative collection of clothing and footwear. The actress worked on the new line alongside her longtime stylist, Law Roach.

The list of potential contenders for the 2027 Oscars includes films starring Tom Cruise, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, and other Hollywood stars. Among the possible frontrunners are large-scale sci-fi films, dramas, comedies, and thrillers.

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