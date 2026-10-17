These books are hardly suitable for a cozy evening of relaxation. However, their value lies elsewhere. They have the power to shift one’s perspective, restore a sense of grounding, and remind us of the limits of human capabilities during the most trying times for the psyche.

Even when observing people in the crisis situations of the 20th century, psychologists who studied behavior during wars noticed a rather telling pattern: those who burned out emotionally the fastest were the ones who froze in passive anticipation and fed themselves illusions. The most resilient turned out to be those who didn’t think about the future at all. They focused on a simple plan for the day—doing some work, supporting those around them, finding personal meaning in every routine action, and so on. Such people got through even the concentration camps relatively unscathed—at least compared to others who took their own lives or lost their minds there. True resilience lay not in waiting for a quick miracle, but in the discipline of daily life.

UA.News has compiled a selection of stories—challenging, yet helpful—for when you need to shift your perspective and find your own footing. Read more in our article.

“Choice: Accepting What Is Possible”

Author: Edith Eva Eger

Genre: autobiographical nonfiction, practical psychotherapy, memoirs

At sixteen, the young ballerina Edith Eger was sent to Auschwitz, where she danced for Josef Mengele just to save her own life. She survived until liberation, but the real crisis caught up with her later—in the form of decades of silence about the past and an overwhelming sense of guilt for having survived. As an adult, inspired by the works of Viktor Frankl, Eger trained as a psychologist and began, step by step, to break down her own experience into four stages: imprisonment, escape, freedom, and healing.

It is impossible to avoid pain in life, but the mindset of a victim is not a sentence handed down by circumstances, but a way of thinking that a person chooses for themselves. By getting stuck in resentment, self-blame, or passivity, we lock ourselves in a cage of our own making, from which the only way out is through a change in perspective.

Drawing on her own difficult experiences and real-life cases of her patients, the author explains how to stop endlessly dwelling on irreversible losses, accept things that cannot be undone, and begin to act based on what remains within our grasp here and now.



“Man’s Search for Meaning: A Psychologist in a Concentration Camp”



Author: Viktor Frankl

Genre: autobiographical nonfiction, psychology classic, psychoanalysis

On the eve of World War II, Viennese psychiatrist Viktor Frankl had an American visa in hand but consciously chose not to leave so he could stay with his elderly parents. In 1944, he found himself in a concentration camp, where the Nazis took everything from him—his family, his familiar surroundings, and even confiscated the manuscript of the book he had spent his entire life writing. It was precisely the need to restore his lost work and his observations of the prisoners’ behavior that helped him endure and prove the effectiveness of logotherapy: a method of treatment through the search for meaning. His main conclusion is free of illusions: the outside world can take absolutely everything away from a person, except for one fundamental freedom—the freedom to decide how to respond to what is happening to them.

This is a very important classic work in the field of global psychology. Meaning is never purely abstract or necessarily grand; often, it is simply the completion of a specific task, the defense of one’s own dignity, or caring for someone close to you—all of which restore a sense of stability to the psyche. It is precisely because of this down-to-earth practicality that our expert psychologists have already recommended this book in the article “How to Cope with Stress During War: Advice from Psychologists and a Selection of Books.”

“The

Happiest Person on Earth”

Author: Eddie Yaku

Genre: documentary memoirs, autobiography, war prose

Abraham Yakubovich found himself in Nazi camps at the age of 18 following the “Kristallnacht” pogroms in the fall of 1938. He survived Buchenwald, Auschwitz, and the grueling winter “death march,” in which thousands of prisoners perished; He lost his family but miraculously managed to escape and even lived to be 101 (!) years old.

But the greatest value of these memoirs lies not at all in the memory of the violence, but in the decision the author made after his liberation. Having witnessed the worst manifestations of human cruelty, he consciously refused to play the role of a victim, rejected hatred, and set himself the goal of living out the rest of his days with open kindness toward the world.

Happiness, peace, and resilience are not the result of safe external conditions, but a daily inner choice. Resentment and anger consume from within, first and foremost the person who harbors them, whereas the ability to notice small reasons for joy, to hold on to humanity, and to care for those around you is a reliable shield against despair in times of any crisis.



“Life After 4:30 p.m.: 7 Years Later”

Author: Oleksandr Tereshchenko

Genre: war-biographical prose, diary entries, memoirs

Oleksandr Tereshchenko, a veteran of the defense of Donetsk Airport, lost both arms and an eye in an explosion, dividing his life in a matter of seconds into an irrevocable “before” and an unknown “after.” A candid account of how a person climbs out of the abyss step by step when the body fails and familiar supports are destroyed.

The author captures the most difficult moments of rehabilitation: the strange looks from those around him, filled with astonishment that he survived at all, and a constant state of exhaustion. Courage, in his view, is stripped of any romantic glamour—it is rather a stubborn inner pact with oneself: to piece together a new path from the fragments of shattered plans and keep moving forward even when the journey has hopelessly derailed.

Tereshchenko portrays survival as a daily discipline: how to cut off paralyzing self-reproach, regain everyday independence through pain, and rediscover room for healthy self-irony. The text soberly brings the reader back to reality, reminding us: no matter how many external supports have been taken away by disaster, the right to build our own dignity and decide who we are today remains solely ours.

“The Hideout”

Author: Corri ten Boom

Genre: autobiographical memoir

During the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, the Ten Boom family—ordinary watchmakers—transformed their home in Harlem (not to be confused with the New York neighborhood of the same name) into a secret refuge for persecuted Jews by building a hiding place behind a false wall.

For Corrie, this underground activity ended with a denunciation, arrest, and imprisonment in the Ravensbrück women’s concentration camp—a place of total dehumanization and a daily struggle for survival. However, the author focuses not only on chronicling the camp’s atrocities: above all, this is a record of the invisible inner battle to prevent the outer darkness from burning the soul to ashes.

The

book explores the paradox of psychological resilience, in which, even under inhuman conditions, a person retains control over what fills their inner world. Instead of succumbing to destructive hatred toward the guards, the author consciously chooses the path of mutual support and protection of the weak, transforming compassion into a tool of resistance against the system. This is a testament to the fact that when all material safeguards disappear, one’s inner ethical compass becomes an unbreakable pillar of strength—the ability to reject malice and preserve human dignity even at the bottom of the deepest abyss.

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