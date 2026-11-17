Actress Florence Pugh attended the Governors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on November 17, after which her appearance became a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Some fans have speculated that the star may have had plastic surgery.

Speculation includes the removal of fat deposits from her cheeks, lip augmentation, and a nose job. At the same time, other users believe the changes could be due to weight loss, aging, or makeup. The actress herself has not confirmed any reports of cosmetic procedures.

Interest in Peu has intensified amid rumors of a possible role as James Bond’s love interest in a film where Robert Pattinson is reportedly set to play the lead. Other contenders mentioned include Margaret Qualley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sydney Sweeney, and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The final Ukrainian trailer for the science fiction film *Dune: Part Three*—a continuation of the cinematic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels—has been released. The film’s Ukrainian premiere is scheduled for December 17, 2026.

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first full-length trailer for the sci-fi film “Dune: Part Three,” which will conclude director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. The film will be released in Ukrainian theaters on December 17.

The streaming platform HBO Max has announced the release of the series “Dune: The Prophecy,” which will serve as a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s original films.

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