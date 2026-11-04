"Friends" star David Schwimmer has impressed fans with his new look in recent photos

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the sitcom “Friends,” caught fans’ attention with a new look after celebrating his 60th birthday.

The actor appeared in new photos with a gray stubble and a new hairstyle, causing viewers to no longer recognize him as his on-screen character.

Despite his worldwide popularity thanks to his comedic role in “Friends,” Schwimmer has also been actively involved in directing, dramatic roles, and voice acting for animated projects.

Source: UNIAN.

American actor Matthew Perry and his assistant Kenneth Iwamasu, who was arrested in connection with the death of the “Friends” star, spent more than $55,000 on 55 vials of ketamine over 29 days.

Investigators in the case of “Friends” star Matthew Perry’s death will draw on the investigations into the deaths of Mac Miller and Michael Jackson to decide whether to file criminal charges.

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