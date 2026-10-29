56-year-old Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the TV series “Game of Thrones,” made an unexpected visit to Kyiv. The celebrity was spotted in several locations around the capital, and during an air raid alert, he went down to the subway, taking a sleeping bag with him.

The actor was photographed three times. In particular, he visited a wine bar in Podil, where he posed for a photo with a fan, and also attended a performance at the Mykola Kulish Theater.

Reuters journalists published photos of Nikolai Koster-Waldau in one of the capital’s subway stations. The actor went underground during an air raid alert to wait out the danger in a shelter.

Judging by the published photos, the celebrity made sure he was comfortable while waiting and brought a sleeping bag with him.

Koster-Waldau gained worldwide fame for his role as Jaime Lannister in the TV series “Game of Thrones.” His unexpected appearance in Kyiv caught the attention of fans and sparked discussion on social media.

As a reminder, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan is on a working visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday, October 26.

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