Hollywood actor John Travolta is passionate about the art of baking and has even won family baking contests on several occasions. In his free time away from filming, the star of *Pulp Fiction* and *Briolín* prepares festive desserts and experiments with recipes.

As it turns out, Travolta takes baking seriously. Among his favorite desserts are peanut butter cookies with chocolate chips, as well as nut and shortbread cookies.

When baking, the actor mostly relies on his own intuition. At the same time, renowned American chef and TV host Aina Garten has become one of his sources of inspiration.

Travolta particularly likes her recipes for coconut and chocolate cupcakes. According to the actor, making these chocolate treats requires just about every ingredient imaginable, so they’re not cheap. However, in his opinion, the result is worth it.

John Travolta’s culinary skills first came to light back in 2021. At that time, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee shared their humorous exchange: the actor had asked his friend to share a cookie recipe.

Later, Travolta sent him a photo of the cookies baking in the oven and jokingly called himself Johnny Crocker—a play on the name of the famous American baking brand Betty Crocker.

In recent years, the actor has often spent the holidays with his children—26-year-old Ella Blue and 16-year-old Benjamin. In 2024, he even shared a heartwarming family photo from their Thanksgiving celebration.

At the same time, Travolta hasn’t put his film career on hold. The crime drama *November 1963*, which explores the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, is set to hit theaters on December 4. In the film, the actor plays mobster Johnny Roselli.

The actor spoke about his culinary hobby during the premiere of the new film “November 1963” in New York, according to People.

Earlier, American actor John Travolta, who lost his wife Kelly Preston six years ago, admitted that he is open to finding new love.

American actor John Travolta recalled that he landed a role in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic *Pulp Fiction* without an audition or casting call.

Rapper 50 Cent posted a video showing actor John Travolta dancing to one of his songs. “Hanging out with John Travolta. I swear, I came here just for him,” wrote 50 Cent.

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