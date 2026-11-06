Dean Norris, star of the series *Breaking Bad*, is divorcing his wife after 25 years of marriage

American actor Dean Norris, known for his role as Agent Hank Schrader in the popular series “Breaking Bad,” is divorcing his wife, Bridget Norris, after 25 years of marriage.

Bridget Norris filed for divorce last year. However, news of the couple’s separation has only just come to light. The divorce proceedings are currently underway.

According to the publication, financial problems may have been one of the possible reasons for the breakup. Specifically, the former spouses filed for bankruptcy for a restaurant located in California.

“The company has assets totaling $147,810, but its debt amounts to $1,811,598.46, according to the documents. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows the company to restructure its debts in order to stay in business,” the document states.

Dean and Bridget Norris have five children together.

Dean Norris attended Harvard University and later graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

He began his acting career in the late 1980s. Initially, Norris appeared primarily in supporting roles in film and television projects. Among the actor’s early works are the films *Lethal Weapon 2*, *Terminator 2: Judgment Day*, and *Total Recall*.

He gained widespread fame for his role as DEA agent Hank Schrader in the series *Breaking Bad*.

Dean Norris has also appeared in the series “Under the Dome,” “The Sopranos,” and other film and television projects.

This was reported by Page Six.

As a reminder, Ukrainian singer MARUV, whose real name is Anna Korsun, divorced her husband, Alexander Korsun, who worked as a PR manager. Earlier, the artist left the country after the start of the full-scale war and continued to perform for Russian audiences.

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