55-year-old British actor Martin Freeman made his first public appearance with his 32-year-old wife, Rachel Benayassa, since their secret wedding.

The couple attended a gala performance at London’s Apollo Theater.

The couple looked happy and showed off their wedding rings in public for the first time. News of the actor’s marriage broke last week. According to media reports, the couple has been together since 2020 and got married in early 2026.

Freeman had previously been in a relationship with actress Amanda Abbington for 16 years. They have two children—a daughter, Grace, and a son, Joe.

Source: Daily Mail.

British actor Martin Freeman, known for his roles in “The Hobbit” films and the TV series “Sherlock,” has officially tied the knot for the first time. His bride is 34-year-old French actress Rachel Benaisse.

Mike Love performed while seated with The Beach Boys’ touring lineup in the U.S.

Actor RJ Mitt, from the series *Breaking Bad*, has died in the U.S.

Read us on