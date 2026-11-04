Alina Blazhkevich, the star of "Women's Quarter," has decided to leave Kyiv

Ukrainian actress Alina Blazhkevych and her family are temporarily leaving the capital due to the security situation and constant Russian shelling.

The actress admitted that she is sad about the move and did not want to leave Kyiv. At the same time, the family has decided to relocate to one of the cities in western Ukraine.

Blazhkevych also asked her followers to recommend moving companies to transport their belongings. The actress did not specify exactly where the family is moving.

Source: Alina Blazhkevich’s Instagram

56-year-old Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the series “Game of Thrones,” made an unexpected visit to Kyiv. The celebrity was spotted in several locations across the capital, and during an air raid alert, he went down to the subway, taking a sleeping bag with him.

Ukrainian choreographer Ilona Gvozdeva found herself at the center of a scandal after she replicated a dance trend popularized by Russian dancer Polina Glend. The celebrity’s followers accused her of promoting Russian content and called on her to delete the video.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky forgot the lyrics to his own song “Mala” right in the middle of a performance. The artist didn’t lose his composure, handled the situation with humor, and the audience supported him with thunderous applause.

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