In Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, 1,073 people remained in evacuation centers as of Tuesday following the powerful earthquake that struck in July. The next day marked three months since the disaster. The tremors reached the maximum level of 7 on Japan’s shindo seismic intensity scale and claimed the lives of 38 people, including those who died from indirect causes.

As The Japan Times reports, the earthquake damaged 82,223 homes, of which 11,429 were completely or partially destroyed. The number of evacuees had previously exceeded 10,000 but later fell to about one-tenth of the peak level. As of Friday, 2,685 people had moved into temporary housing.

Demolition and employment

Government-led demolition of damaged homes began in September. However, only one house had been demolished by October 21.

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According to the Kumamoto Labour Bureau, about 380 people had left their jobs as a result of the earthquake as of October 16. By Friday, the agency had received about 4,200 inquiries. The prefectural government and other institutions are providing employment assistance to those affected.

Infrastructure restoration

Infrastructure restoration is about halfway complete. In the city of Yatsushiro, there is still no prospect of restoring wells. As of October 13, city authorities had received 3,690 inquiries, including over the lack of running water, and the city is facing a shortage of plumbers. At the same time, all railway lines damaged by the earthquake have already been restored.

On Tuesday, the prefectural government presented draft plans to restore the daily lives of those affected and create communities resilient to natural disasters. Kumamoto Governor Takashi Kimura said the authorities want to steadily advance a new, creative reconstruction filled with hope for the affected areas.

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