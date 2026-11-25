At least 11 Russian regions have introduced programs to reduce the number of cesarean sections. Maternal and child health programs operating in 89 regions of the country set target indicators through 2030. This was reported by Meduza.

In particular, Yakutia plans to reduce the share of cesarean sections to 33%, Omsk Oblast to 30%, and Dagestan to 28%. Doctors are recommended to hold explanatory conversations with pregnant women to encourage natural childbirth in the absence of contraindications.

Complaints from women in labor

At the same time, women reported cases in which they were denied surgery despite having medical documents. A resident of Vladimir Oblast, referred to in the publication as Angelica, said that before giving birth she provided the doctor with documents about her health condition. According to her, the doctor did not examine her and said that she would give birth on her own.

Angelica claims that she ultimately gave birth in a neighboring region, where medical staff called a cesarean section the only possible option. In her assessment, natural childbirth posed a danger to her and the child.

Women from regions where official recommendations to reduce such operations have not been introduced, at least formally, also report pressure from medical staff.

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Another woman, Vera, said that she gave birth at the Leningrad Regional Perinatal Center in Gatchina in early November. According to her, she had documents indicating a large fetal size, but doctors agreed to a cesarean section only after 20 hours of contractions. Vera claims that the baby became stuck and that doctors have already diagnosed her son with hearing loss in one ear.

Operation indicators and doctors’ salaries

In Russia, a cesarean section is permitted only for medical indications. Since 2019, the Health Ministry of Russia, the aggressor state, has focused on reducing the number of such operations, although their number, according to the outlet, continues to grow.

An anonymous obstetrician-gynecologist at a maternity hospital in the Tuapse District of Krasnodar Krai told Moskovsky Komsomolets that the purpose of the plans is not to categorically refuse cesarean sections, but to reduce the number of operations without medical indications, including those for which patients pay privately.

According to statistics cited by Novaya Gazeta Europe, more than 380,000 children were born by cesarean section in Russia in 2024 — approximately every third child. Former State Duma deputy Ksenia Goryacheva and State Duma Vice Speaker Vyacheslav Davankov appealed to the Health Ministry not to count medically necessary operations in maternity hospital indicators and not to link them to doctors’ salaries and bonuses.

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