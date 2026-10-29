Eleven-year-old Egyptian girl Mayar Mohammed won the Arab Reading Challenge, whose award ceremony was held in Dubai, UAE. She received 500,000 dirhams and read more than 60 books during the competition, The National reports.

Mayar Mohammed said she would spend the prize money to help build a library at her school. Sixteen-year-old Ghazal Tim from Palestine took second place, while 11-year-old Rian Al-Zakri from Saudi Arabia came third.

Other competition laureates

Winners in other categories were also announced during the ceremony. Fakhri Mayas from Jordan received 300,000 dirhams and the title of outstanding mentor for her work with students. Seedy Amer Primary School in Tunisia won the best school award and a prize of 1 million dirhams.

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In the category for Arab students living abroad, Suhaib Maeed from New Zealand won. Mahmoud Omran from Syria received 200,000 dirhams and the title of reading champion in the People of Determination category.

More than 40 million participants

This year, more than 40.286 million students from 60 countries took part in the Arab Reading Challenge, including 74,062 participants in the People of Determination category. This is 24% more than in the previous season. A total of 138,426 schools and 161,507 mentors joined the competition.

The initiative was launched in 2015 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Over the competition's entire existence, more than 203 million students have submitted applications to participate; more than 1.065 million school entries and more than 1.193 million mentors have also been registered.

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