Researchers at Lund University and Uppsala University in Sweden found that a 12-week physical exercise programme was associated with improved function of the small, or peripheral, airways in people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The study involved 62 people with stable COPD of varying severity, News-Medical reports.

Training lasted 12 weeks

Participants exercised three times a week: twice in small groups under the supervision of a physiotherapist, while one session was completed at home. The programme combined aerobic and strength exercises, and the workload was continuously adapted to each person's abilities.

The programme was designed with a focus on the peripheral parts of the lungs, where gas exchange takes place. In COPD, changes in the structure of the small airways can result in poorer and uneven ventilation in individual areas of the lungs. Researchers suggest that deeper and more frequent breathing during exercise helps air reach more areas of the lungs, while mechanical stimulation of tissues may affect peripheral airway function.

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Spirometry did not detect pronounced changes

Lung condition was assessed before the programme began and after it ended, meaning participants served as their own control groups. In addition to standard spirometry, scientists used impulse oscillometry, a method that measures the mechanical properties of the lungs during calm breathing and makes it possible to assess airway resistance and lung reactance.

After 12 weeks, oscillometry showed a clear improvement in several indicators of peripheral airway function. At the same time, based on spirometry alone, changes were minor, absent, or difficult to detect. Participants also walked an average of 28 metres farther in six minutes and completed 2.5 more repetitions in the one-minute sit-to-stand test. The most pronounced improvement in symptoms was recorded among people who had more severe symptoms at the start of the study.

Scientists are also analysing blood samples taken before and after training to determine which biological processes physical activity activates and why the response to it differs among participants. The study results were published in the journal Respiratory Research.

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