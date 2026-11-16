Fourteen-year-old Australian surfer Leihani Zoric won gold in the women’s competition at the World Surfing Games in Punta Rocas, Peru. At the age of 14, she became the youngest world champion of the International Surfing Association. As Channel NewsAsia reports, her result opened up the possibility for Australia to qualify one more female athlete for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, subject to additional conditions.

Victory in the final

In the final, Zoric scored 15.5 points for two waves out of a maximum possible 20. She finished ahead of Frenchwoman Johanne Defay, the bronze medallist at the 2024 Olympics, Spain’s Janire Gonzalez-Etxabarri and American Sawyer Lindblad.

Earlier this year, Zoric won the International Surfing Association junior world championship for athletes under 18 at the age of 13. At the tournament in Peru, she took first place among 105 participants, including finishing ahead of multiple world champions Carissa Moore, Stephanie Gilmore and Tyler Wright.

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Ewing’s gold and the path to the Olympics

The men’s competition was won by another Australian representative, Ethan Ewing, a participant in the 2024 Olympics and the seventh-ranked surfer on the professional world tour. In the final, he scored 19.17 points for two waves, the highest score in a single heat at the tournament. Ewing received 9.17 points for one wave and a perfect 10 for another.

The Australian finished ahead of Peruvians Lucca Mesinas and Miguel Tudela, as well as Germany’s Hans Odriozola. Thanks to Mesinas and Tudela reaching the final, Peru also gained the opportunity to qualify a third male surfer for the 2028 Olympics if two more representatives of the country secure Olympic spots through other routes. Under the same condition, Australia will be able to qualify a third female surfer.

The first surfers to qualify for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles were Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi and Mirai Ikeda. They won gold at the Asian Games in September.

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