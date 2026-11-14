Fifteen-year-old Palestinian Ezzedin al-Lahaliya reunited with his family in the village of Al-Jib near Jerusalem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, after a month in an Israeli prison. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing AFP.

Release on bail

The teenager was charged with throwing stones. He was released after his family paid bail of 5,000 shekels, or about $1,500.

According to his mother, Rania Jaradat, Israeli soldiers took her son from the family home on October 14, 2026. Al-Lahaliya is the eldest of five children in the family. He told AFP that his younger brothers and sisters were happy about his return but had struggled with his absence.

The boy's mother also said that after his release, the first things her son asked for were stuffed cabbage and shawarma.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tear gas and human rights data

According to Jaradat, family reunions with released prisoners were interrupted by Israeli soldiers who used tear gas. She suggested that the soldiers wanted to prevent relatives from gathering near the gate and celebrating.

Human rights association Addameer says that 9,300 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 350 minors. Earlier this week, Israeli soldiers said they shot a 14-year-old boy from a group of youths suspected of throwing stones at a car in the northern West Bank.

Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem noted that the number of Palestinian deaths has increased since rules on opening fire at stone throwers were eased in 2022.

Read us on