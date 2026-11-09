In Adelaide, Australia, 16-year-old point guard Raheim “RJ” Brown Jr. made a buzzer-beating three-pointer in his debut game for NBL club Adelaide 36ers against Illawarra. The Adelaide team won by 28 points, ABC News reports.

The shot came 73 seconds after entering the court

Brown Jr. turned 16 a week before the game. Before making the scoring shot, he had spent only 73 seconds on the court. More than 10,000 spectators attended the game at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Speaking to ABC Sport, the basketball player said the basket was an unusual moment for him and that the atmosphere in the arena was very loud. He said taking the court came as a surprise: he had been waiting for his chance and tried to make the most of it after the coach decided to put him in the game.

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One of the youngest NBL debutants

In September, Brown Jr., who was 15 at the time, became the youngest player to sign with an NBL club in 44 years. Following his debut, he ranks third among the youngest debutants in league history, behind John Gorder and Craig Wynie, who played in the NBL at the age of 15 years and eight months.

Brown Jr. is a graduate of the Adelaide 36ers’ school high-performance sports program, which works with several schools in the city, including Woodville High. In NBL1, he averaged 20 points per game for West Adelaide’s reserve team and made nine appearances for the Bearcats.

In the NBL, he trains alongside six-time league MVP Bryce Cotton and works under five-time championship coach Trevor Gleeson. Adelaide 36ers are in fifth place with a record of six wins and six losses, and will play their next game on Thursday against Melbourne United.

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