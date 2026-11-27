Global central banks are returning to monetary tightening due to a surge in energy prices and the resurgence of global inflation amid the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran. According to Anadolu Agency, threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz pushed the price of Brent crude above $110 per barrel in October. By late November, it had fallen to about $90, but remained 45% higher than a year earlier.

Gas and inflation

The price of gas at the Dutch TTF hub exceeded €100 per megawatt-hour, the highest level since December 2022. Quotations later stabilized near €88 per megawatt-hour, which was still 160% higher year on year.

Annual inflation in the eurozone accelerated to 4% in October due to pressure from energy prices. Inflation figures in the United Kingdom and the United States also exceeded expectations. The yield on 10-year U.S. government bonds tested the 5% level in November, increasing borrowing costs worldwide.

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Rate expectations

The Bank of England raised its rate by 25 basis points to 4% in early November. Markets estimate the probability of a December rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at 95% and also expect the European Central Bank to raise its rate by the end of the year.

The minutes of the October meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee showed that most participants support raising the rate in the coming months. If the inflation situation worsens, a move larger than 25 basis points may be considered in December.

JPMorgan Private Bank reported that 17 of 37 tracked major central banks had resumed rate hikes. ING Think forecasts another Fed rate hike in December after the October pause and its prolonged maintenance throughout 2027. ING economists also consider a December ECB rate hike almost inevitable, while further decisions will depend on the duration of the Middle East conflict and the impact of energy prices on inflation.

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