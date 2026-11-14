18 US Democrats arrive at COP31 in Turkey — France 24

A delegation of 18 US lawmakers from the Democratic Party has arrived at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. They declared their support for the fight against global warming, while US President Donald Trump is not taking part in the UN climate talks.

As France 24 reports, the visit came after the Democrats' victory in last week's midterm elections, which gave the party control of both chambers of the US Congress.

Florida Representative Kathy Castor told AFP that the United States needs to rebuild the trust of allies and partners who consider the country unpredictable and unreliable. According to her, the US must return to active and urgent climate action.

Expectations from the elections

The midterm elections became one of the topics of discussion at COP31. Conference participants hope that Democrats will be able to restore some clean energy policies and that, in two years, the United States will elect a president who supports climate action.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Harjeet Singh, strategic adviser to the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, called the election results an important change not only for climate policy. Arizona lawmaker Yassamin Ansari criticized the Trump administration, saying it consists of climate change deniers and depends on major oil companies.

Democrats' plans in Congress

Since the start of its term in January 2025, the Trump administration has rolled back some clean energy policies of previous administrations, supported oil extraction, withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement and not participated in UN climate negotiations.

The delegation stressed that US states and local authorities continue to support renewable energy and other climate initiatives. Earlier this week, COP31 was attended by US mayors and governors, as well as former US Vice President Al Gore and former US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Democrats intend to use their majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate to investigate the administration's policies and advance clean energy legislation. At the same time, Trump has two years left in his term and has said he will use his veto power.

Read us on