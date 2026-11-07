18-year-old Australian charged with terrorism — ABC News Australia

In Australia, Queensland Police have charged an 18-year-old resident of South Gladstone with a terrorism-related offence. He faces one charge of planning to cause death or grievous bodily harm.

Hotline report

The charge followed a report from a member of the public received through the national security hotline. As ABC News reports, detectives from the counterterrorism investigations unit will allege that the 18-year-old man was planning violent acts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court hearing

After his arrest the previous day, police opposed the man being released on bail. He is due to appear before Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 7.

Queensland Police said they did not see any current direct threats to the community. Law enforcement officers also urged people to provide police with information about this case or other potential threats to public safety.

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