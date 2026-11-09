A survey by talent assessment company SHL found that 19.1% of respondents in the United States said their employer had replaced them with artificial intelligence and later asked them to return to work. Fortune reports on the study's findings. Across the United States and the United Kingdom combined, 16% of respondents reported having such an experience.

Terms for returning

Among workers who were asked to return, 51% said they would demand a substantial pay raise. Another 42% would want written guarantees of continued employment, while 40% would seek transparent explanations of how artificial intelligence would be used in their work.

SHL Senior Vice President of Product and Design Lucy Beaumont said that companies sometimes make staffing decisions quickly without having a full understanding of workers' capabilities with and without AI. According to her, employers may automate a position before assessing human competencies, and when the technology does not deliver the expected result, hire dismissed specialists again, but at a higher cost.

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Limits of automation

A separate July survey by Robert Half found that 32% of US hiring managers whose companies had cut positions because of AI later reinstated the same or similar roles. Among the reasons, 40% cited the need for institutional knowledge and context that the technology could not replace. Another 39% of respondents pointed to the importance of relationship management and growing business demand, while 38% cited a greater-than-expected need for human oversight and quality assurance.

After actively using chatbots, Klarna began hiring customer support agents for complex and sensitive cases. In June, Ford hired and promoted 350 experienced engineers after AI-based quality-control tools did not work as expected. At the same time, employers are increasingly citing AI as a reason for layoffs: according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, companies had announced 121,401 layoffs with this justification by October.

Young workers

SHL also recorded a higher share of return cases among younger respondents. Twenty-four percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 reported being replaced by AI and subsequently invited back, compared with 19.1% among all respondents in the United States. At the same time, a Stanford Digital Economy Lab study found that employment among workers aged 22–25 in occupations with high AI exposure was 19% lower than it could have been if it had grown at the rate of their peers who were less vulnerable to AI.

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