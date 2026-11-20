A study involving 490,889 people from the UK Biobank project found that moderate coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of stroke. As reported by News-Medical, the lowest estimated risk was observed at around 2.6 cups of coffee per day.

Observation results

The median follow-up period for participants ranged from 11.5 to 12.8 years. During that time, 22,579 people had a stroke. After accounting for demographic indicators, lifestyle, comorbidities, medication use and tea consumption, the stroke risk among those who drank 0.6–1.67 cups of coffee per day was 14% lower than among people who drank up to half a cup. For the group consuming 1.68–3 cups, the figure was 8% lower.

A separate analysis of the relationship between dose and risk indicated a J-shaped association: at approximately 2.6 cups per day, the estimated risk was 21% lower than with no coffee consumption. Beyond that level, the association with lower risk gradually weakened. No statistically significant association was found for those who drank more than three cups a day.

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Genetics and limitations

The association between moderate coffee consumption and lower risk generally remained across groups with different genetic variants affecting caffeine metabolism and different inherited risks of stroke. The researchers did not record a statistically significant interaction between genetic factors and coffee consumption.

In subgroup analyses, the association with lower risk was mainly observed among those who consumed caffeinated coffee. Observations regarding added sugar and decaffeinated coffee should be interpreted cautiously: they may be explained by unaccounted-for factors or reverse causality. The study was observational, so its findings do not prove that coffee prevents stroke and do not provide grounds for prescribing it for prevention.

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