Twenty-one US states and the governor of Pennsylvania have filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Housing and Urban Development over a new rule for recipients of federal housing assistance. It requires verification of the citizenship or eligible immigration status of all household residents and is set to take effect on December 14, The Independent reports.

California, New York, Arizona and Massachusetts are among those that joined the lawsuit. The plaintiffs believe the new rule could deprive US citizens, including children, of housing if another member of their family does not have the required status. They also say it could lead to family separations.

Assistance for mixed-status families may be abolished

For more than three decades, the US Congress has allowed federal housing assistance to be provided on a prorated basis to families with mixed immigration status. In such cases, the amount of support was reduced based on the number of family members who were not eligible for it.

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The new rule would prohibit any assistance to such families. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that as a result, all family members could lose their housing, even if the mother and children are US citizens and only the father is ineligible for assistance. He estimated that the rule would affect about 7,000 households in California.

The department's position

The rule would also require public housing authorities and private landlords to notify the US Department of Homeland Security about tenants who fail the verification process. Bonta stressed that Congress did not grant the agency the authority to evict mixed-status families or turn private landlords into participants in immigration enforcement.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development, in turn, said that the rule implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act. According to the department, it would allow up to $218 million to be reallocated to Americans and other people eligible for assistance who are on housing waiting lists. The department also reported that during an audit conducted jointly with the Department of Homeland Security, it identified about 20,000 mixed-status households receiving federal housing support.

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