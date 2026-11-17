At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, 23 countries supported the Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management — a comprehensive fire management plan aimed primarily at preventing fires. The plan was supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. As UN News reports, the document provides for combining scientific approaches with Indigenous Peoples’ knowledge.

The plan proposes shifting the focus from fighting fires to prevention. In particular, it refers to controlled burning, which helps maintain healthy landscapes, reduce the amount of combustible materials and lower the risk of destructive wildfires. FAO forestry expert Amy Duchelle noted that traditional practices and Indigenous Peoples’ use of fire can help people learn to coexist safely with fire.

Ocean commitments require funding

Oceans were also one of the topics at COP31. A new study presented at the conference showed that more than 95% of coastal and island states have included ocean measures in their national climate plans. At the same time, around 60% of these commitments depend on additional funding or technical support.

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The world’s oceans absorb about 90% of the excess heat caused by global warming, but warming waters threaten coral reefs, fisheries and coastal communities. According to Joanna Post, head of ocean observations at UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, only about 28% of the seafloor has been mapped.

The UNESCO eDNA Expeditions programme uses seawater samples to identify species through the genetic traces they leave behind. Research is being conducted at 25 marine sites worldwide, while local communities and schoolchildren help collect samples once every three months. Canada and the European Union sought additional support at COP31 for the OceanEye International Alliance — a partnership with UNESCO intended to strengthen global ocean monitoring.

Differences over the final decision

Ocean measures were included in the first draft of a possible COP31 agreement, but their fate in the final text remains uncertain. Ministers must overcome significant differences in the 18-page draft final decision circulated on Monday. The conference is due to end on 20 November.

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