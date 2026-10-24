Nigeria’s presidential working group preparing the National Police Bill said that the legislatures of 24 out of 36 states have approved the bill on the Sixth Amendment to the 2026 Constitution. The document provides for the introduction of a dual police system. Support from 24 states meets the constitutional requirement for approval by two-thirds of the states, which is necessary to continue the amendment procedure.

Further procedure

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the working group thanked the state legislatures for their decision and noted the adoption of the amendment by both chambers of the National Assembly. Under Article 9 of the Constitution, the amendment can now be returned to the National Assembly for transmission to President Bola Tinubu for signature.

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Processing of bills

The head of the working group, the president’s chief of staff Femi Gbajabiamila, said that the states’ decisions create a constitutional basis for the policing model envisaged by the 2026 National Police Bill. According to him, the draft bills are undergoing legal and technical processing and validation at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The documents are expected to be returned no later than October 30. After that, the working group is to review them finally and submit them to the president. The group also called on stakeholders to support a smooth transition to the dual police system, which is intended to improve public safety.

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