In Australia, 48-year-old Natalie from the town of Anglesea in the state of Victoria said she had spent more than $200,000 on in vitro fertilization procedures over ten years. According to her, she underwent about 25 unsuccessful IVF cycles during that time.

Natalie began treatment in her late 30s after surgery for endometriosis. She said she was initially very optimistic but did not realize that, with age, more than one cycle might be needed to achieve pregnancy.

Treatment costs

After the first failure, Natalie and her husband stopped treatment for a year to determine their future goals. They later decided to continue trying and repeatedly reached the stages of egg retrieval and embryo transfer.

Natalie said she used her own savings, received support from her family and drew on her retirement savings. Additional expenses included acupuncture and platelet-rich plasma infusions.

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ABC News reports on the experiences of women and the financial side of IVF treatment in its article.

Additional procedures and the decision to stop treatment

Sarah Lensen, a senior research fellow in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Newborn Health at the University of Melbourne, noted that 80–90% of patients use one or more additional procedures during IVF cycles. According to her, such methods are advertised as helping conception, but there is insufficient evidence that they work.

Another participant in the report, Bridget, underwent three cycles after being diagnosed with endometriosis and unexplained infertility. Over two years, the couple saved money for upfront payments of $12,000 to $15,000, while their total out-of-pocket expenses amounted to about $25,000. After the third egg retrieval, Bridget decided to stop treatment regardless of the result.

Lensen said IVF clinics are commercial companies and may not always tell patients that treatment often does not produce results and involves significant financial and emotional costs. Natalie and her husband have not stopped treatment yet, although she said they will probably have to make that decision soon.

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