In Sudan, 2,510 people have left five villages in North Darfur state due to a worsening security situation. Most of the affected families crossed the border into neighboring Chad, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Displacement in Um Bari

According to the IOM, people left villages in the Um Bari area, where the security situation remains unstable. This is not the first wave of displacement in the area: the organization previously reported that 1,150 people left four villages from October 29 to 31. Another 895 people left three villages in Um Bari earlier in October.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Displacement in South Kordofan

Separately, the IOM reported that 115 people left the village of Al-Farshaya in the Dilling area of South Kordofan state on Saturday. Most of them moved to other locations within the area.

Earlier, the IOM and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned that an acute funding shortage could leave millions of people displaced by the war in Sudan without emergency shelter and essential items. According to their data, about 8.6 million people remain internally displaced in Sudan, while more than 4.6 million have fled abroad. The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has continued since April 2023.

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