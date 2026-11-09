In Israel, a ceremonial swearing-in of members of the 26th Knesset is due to take place on November 10. All 120 parliamentarians will, in turn, declare their allegiance to the Knesset, and the session will be chaired by parliament speaker Amir Ohana. President Isaac Herzog is also scheduled to speak at the ceremony, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Preparing new lawmakers

The new parliament will include 47 lawmakers who will hold a mandate for the first time. The day before, they took part in an orientation day: they tested the voting system in the plenary hall and cast their votes in turn.

The Knesset building was also being prepared for the ceremonial event: flowers were arranged in the halls, a red carpet was laid out in front of it, and new meeting rooms were being set up for parliamentary factions. In addition, a new seating arrangement for lawmakers in the plenary hall was announced.

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Government negotiations

The ceremony will take place during negotiations on forming a government. President Herzog tasked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government. By law, he has 28 days from Sunday to complete this task, and the president may extend the deadline by another 14 days if necessary.

According to the publication, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 seats in the new Knesset, while the bloc of his opponents won 48. Neither side has the 61-vote majority required to form a government. The opposition bloc also seeks to replace Ohana as speaker immediately after the new parliament is sworn in, which would allow it to control the legislative agenda.

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