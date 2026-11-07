Chinese researchers, using data from UK Biobank, linked at least 42 minutes of daily exposure to bright light with an intensity of 5,000 lux or more to a 17% reduction in the relative risk of dementia. As ScienceAlert reports, the study involved nearly 88,000 older people, and the results were published in the journal General Psychiatry.

How the data were collected

The study’s authors, led by researchers from Guangzhou Medical University, analyzed data from UK Biobank. Participants continuously wore light sensors for seven days. People with higher levels of daytime light exposure during this period had a lower risk of developing dementia about eight years later.

The longer the daytime exposure to natural or artificial light, the stronger the association with lower risk was. According to the authors’ assessment, daytime light exposure was a stronger predictor of dementia risk than six traditional factors, including obesity, alcohol consumption, air pollution, and hearing loss.

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Association for the evening chronotype

The most pronounced association was recorded among people with an evening chronotype: more daytime light exposure was linked to a reduction in dementia risk of up to 41%. Among carriers of the APOE ε4 allele, associated with a genetic risk of dementia, higher levels of daytime light exposure were associated with a risk reduction of up to 27%.

The study is observational and does not establish a causal relationship. At the same time, participants with higher levels of daytime light exposure generally had a greater volume or surface area in certain regions of the brain’s medial temporal lobe, which is important for memory and is among the first areas affected by dementia.

The authors also noted that modern people spend nearly 90% of their time indoors, where artificial lighting during the day is usually around 300–500 lux. In their view, brighter daytime lighting may be a promising direction for further research into the prevention of mental disorders and dementia.

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