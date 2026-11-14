In the US, 44% of people who used GLP-1 drugs reported using them differently from how they were prescribed. They skipped doses, delayed refilling the medication, or used lower doses. The data were provided by researchers at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a study based on a survey of more than 8,000 adult Americans conducted in July–August 2025, Ars Technica reports.

Scale of use

According to the study authors’ estimate, 9.8% of the US adult population — approximately 27 million people — used glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or GLP-1 drugs, in 2025. These medications are used, among other purposes, to treat diabetes and for weight loss.

More than half of respondents who changed how they used the medications explained this by the cost of the drugs or difficulties accessing them. Among users aged 14 to 39 who deviated from the prescribed regimen, 58% cited cost as a barrier. Among people aged 65 and older, the figure was 20%.

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Unapproved versions of the drugs

At least 23% of all GLP-1 users used medications made by compounding pharmacies. Another 9% could not determine whether their medication was of this kind. These versions are intended to imitate drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, including Wegovy or Ozempic, but they themselves do not undergo FDA review for safety, effectiveness, and quality before sale.

Among people who used such medications, 62% reported deviating from the prescribed method of use. For users of branded drugs, the figure was 36%. The study authors noted that medications made by compounding pharmacies more often involve manufacturing errors, contamination, and other production problems.

A separate study of websites selling such GLP-1 drugs in 2025 found that nearly 40% of the resources directly or indirectly claimed that the medications were FDA-approved, while nearly 80% used brand names in advertising. CDC researchers called for further study of the safety and effectiveness of changes in dosage and frequency of medication use in real-world settings.

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