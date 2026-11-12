44% of Poles want a new political force — RMF24

In Poland, 44% of respondents would like to see the emergence of a new party or political force as an alternative to the current groups. This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by Opinia24 for RMF FM, RMF24 reports.

How the responses were distributed

The idea of creating a new political force was unequivocally supported by 22% of respondents, while another 22% expressed moderate support. Thirty-two percent of survey participants opposed the emergence of a new group, including 15% who said they strongly rejected such an option. A quarter of respondents had not decided on their position.

Who supports change

Supporters of the emergence of a new force were most often men, young voters aged 18 to 29, and people with higher education. The highest level of support was recorded among respondents aged 18–24, as well as among people with secondary education.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

People over 60 and supporters of the Civic Coalition most often spoke out against a new political force. Voters of parties that are currently in power in the Sejm were also the least interested in change.

Parliamentary context

Following the parliamentary elections of October 15, 2023, five main political forces are represented in Poland's Sejm: the Civic Coalition, Law and Justice, the Third Way, the New Left, and the Confederation “Liberty and Independence”. The next elections to the Sejm are to be held no later than October 2027.

The survey was conducted on November 2–4, 2026, on a representative sample of 1,001 Polish residents aged 18 and over. The study combined CATI telephone interviews and CAWI online surveys.

Read us on