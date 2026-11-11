In Pune, India, a randomized controlled trial involving 139 healthy adults showed that 45 days of standardized yoga sessions were associated with better mood scores, self-reported sleep quality and certain short-term memory test results compared with a control group. News-Medical reports, citing a study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

How the study was conducted

The trial took place at a university in Pune from October 2023 to January 2025. Participants were people aged 18 to 55 with no previous yoga experience. They were randomly assigned to a yoga group and a waiting-list group, which received general recommendations to remain physically active and was to have an opportunity to practice yoga later.

The program lasted 45 days, and sessions were led by one instructor. Each session lasted an average of 50 minutes and combined a warm-up, asanas, breathing exercises, guided yoga nidra relaxation and meditation. The primary outcome was mood measured using the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule (PANAS); participants also completed tests of information-processing speed and short-term memory and assessed their sleep quality.

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Results and limitations

A total of 125 people completed the study. After adjustment for baseline measures, the yoga group’s positive affect score was about four points higher and its negative affect score was 3.5 points lower than in the control group. The sleep quality score was about 1.2 points lower, corresponding to better self-reported sleep.

Participants who practiced yoga also performed better in repeating number sequences in forward order and on the overall score for this test. At the same time, no differences were found in repeating sequences in reverse order or in the symbol matching test.

Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging was performed in a subgroup of 43 participants. The scans identified changes in the functional connectivity of brain networks associated with movement, attention, language and the cerebellum. The authors stressed that such findings do not prove greater efficiency of brain function or improvements in all cognitive functions. They also noted that participants’ expectations and social interaction during group sessions could have influenced responses regarding mood and sleep.

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