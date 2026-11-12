In New York, United States, a group of 53 UN member states and other organizations called on Israel’s incoming government to open Gaza for the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid. The participants in the appeal stressed that shortages of shelter materials and medical supplies amid the onset of winter expose Palestinians to preventable diseases, The National reports.

Call to open all crossings

The joint statement at the UN was led by the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Jordan. Its signatories called for aid to be brought in through all available border crossings and land routes, as well as for the full and predictable operation of humanitarian corridors through Egypt and Jordan.

The statement said that the volume of aid has still not reached the level set by UN Security Council Resolution 2803. The document supported the US-proposed Board of Peace plan and called for aid to be delivered immediately at least at the levels agreed in January 2025.

UK Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, speaking on behalf of the signatories, said that after the ceasefire, an improvement in the humanitarian situation is possible if there is political will. At the same time, restrictions on the entry of critical shelter items and other essential goods prevent humanitarian organizations from working at the required scale.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risks to the population and strike on hospital

According to an assessment by the UN Children’s Fund, around 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents live in tents, temporary shelters, or damaged buildings vulnerable to flooding, cold, and collapse. Nearly one million people are in areas at risk of flooding, including approximately 400,000 in zones where floods are highly likely.

The signatories also called on Israel to protect medical workers, hospitals, medical transport, and humanitarian facilities, as well as to expedite accountable criminal investigations into attacks on healthcare and humanitarian workers. Separately, they demanded that high-level international delegations and journalists be allowed into Gaza.

On the same day, according to the publication, an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed 10 people. The Israeli military said the target was a senior Hamas commander and accused the group of using the hospital complex to plan attacks; Hamas denied this. Gaza’s Health Ministry said that more than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire.

Read us on