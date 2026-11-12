In the United Kingdom, 59 parliamentarians supported a parliamentary motion calling on the government to impose sanctions on Israeli officials and other individuals identified in the document as responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid to Gaza. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the motion also concerns the worsening situation of displaced Palestinians after heavy rains and flooding.

Parliamentarians' motion

The initiative was introduced by Labour Party MP Richard Burgon. As of Thursday, two days after the document was submitted, it had been signed by 59 parliamentarians. The text of the motion expresses concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where torrential rains and flooding have compounded the hardships of displaced Palestinians who need adequate shelter and protection from worsening weather conditions.

The document's authors described the consequences of the bad weather as foreseeable and referred to a prior UN warning that 950,000 displaced Palestinians were at risk of flooding. The motion also condemns Israel's restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid, including materials for setting up shelters.

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Call for aid to Gaza

The parliamentarians criticized, as stated in the motion, the obstruction of humanitarian operations by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, including restrictions on the entry of aid and the entry of international staff. They called on the British government to demand immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian aid, shelter materials and reconstruction equipment, including through UNRWA.

The motion calls for the use of powers under the new Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Sanctions Regulations 2026 to impose sanctions on individuals responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid. According to the Gaza government media office, storms flooded approximately 70,000 tents housing displaced people. UNRWA reported that around 1.98 million people in Gaza need shelter and other essential items ahead of winter.

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