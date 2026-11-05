62% of Indian Americans intend to vote for Democrats — NDTV World

In the United States, 62% of surveyed Americans of Indian origin said they intend to vote for the Democratic Party in the 2026 midterm elections. Nineteen percent of respondents planned to support Republicans, while another 12% were undecided, NDTV World reports.

A Carnegie Endowment for International Peace survey conducted with YouGov ran from October 7 to 27 and covered 1,000 adult Americans of Indian origin. Forty-six percent of study participants identified as Democrats, 19% as Republicans, and 26% as independents.

Declining support for Republicans

Among men aged 40 and older, 16% intended to vote for Republicans, compared with 32% in January 2026. In the group of men aged 18–39, 23% of respondents planned to support Republicans. By comparison, Donald Trump had 40% support among this group in 2024.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Among those planning to vote for Democrats, 35% explained this primarily by their rejection of the Republican candidate or party. Another 65% said they supported the Democratic candidate or party.

Immigration and racist incidents

Among the factors affecting the community's political attitudes, the article cites concerns over restrictions on H-1B visas, deportations, and increased scrutiny of Indian IT companies. Nearly half of respondents, 48%, said they fairly or very often see racist posts against Indians or Americans of Indian origin on social media. About a quarter of survey participants said they had been called offensive names.

Americans of Indian origin make up about 1.5% of the US population. At the same time, their turnout in presidential elections reached 71% in 2020 and about 70% in 2024. A significant share of the community lives in California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York, as well as in the suburbs of states where electoral competition is particularly intense.

Read us on