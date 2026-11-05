62% of Indian Americans intend to vote for Democrats — NDTV World
In the United States, 62% of surveyed Americans of Indian origin said they intend to vote for the Democratic Party in the 2026 midterm elections. Nineteen percent of respondents planned to support Republicans, while another 12% were undecided, NDTV World reports.
A Carnegie Endowment for International Peace survey conducted with YouGov ran from October 7 to 27 and covered 1,000 adult Americans of Indian origin. Forty-six percent of study participants identified as Democrats, 19% as Republicans, and 26% as independents.
Declining support for Republicans
Among men aged 40 and older, 16% intended to vote for Republicans, compared with 32% in January 2026. In the group of men aged 18–39, 23% of respondents planned to support Republicans. By comparison, Donald Trump had 40% support among this group in 2024.
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Among those planning to vote for Democrats, 35% explained this primarily by their rejection of the Republican candidate or party. Another 65% said they supported the Democratic candidate or party.
Immigration and racist incidents
Among the factors affecting the community's political attitudes, the article cites concerns over restrictions on H-1B visas, deportations, and increased scrutiny of Indian IT companies. Nearly half of respondents, 48%, said they fairly or very often see racist posts against Indians or Americans of Indian origin on social media. About a quarter of survey participants said they had been called offensive names.
Americans of Indian origin make up about 1.5% of the US population. At the same time, their turnout in presidential elections reached 71% in 2020 and about 70% in 2024. A significant share of the community lives in California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York, as well as in the suburbs of states where electoral competition is particularly intense.