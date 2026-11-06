62% of Poles do not condemn living without marriage and contraception — RMF24

In Poland, 62% of respondents do not consider premarital sex, the use of contraception, or living as a couple without formally entering into marriage to be wrong. RMF24 reports on the results of a study by the CBOS Public Opinion Research Center. The survey was conducted from August 20 to 30, 2026, on a representative sample of 935 people.

Respondents answered during face-to-face interviews, by telephone, and online. According to CBOS, Poles' moral assessments of premarital sex, contraception, and living without marriage have not changed significantly over the past five years.

Attitudes toward private life

The share of opponents of premarital sex, contraception, and cohabitation without marriage ranges from 16% to 19%. Divorce is more controversial for respondents: 44% do not see anything wrong with it, while 25% expressed disapproval.

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Termination of pregnancy is assessed negatively by 53% of respondents, while 21% do not consider it wrong. Opinions on homosexuality are almost evenly divided: 40% of respondents gave it a negative assessment, while 37% do not see anything wrong with it. A similar ratio was recorded in assessments of euthanasia — 39% versus 37%.

The harshest assessments are for violence and corruption

Actions that violate the law or public order draw the greatest disapproval. Beating children is condemned by 96% of respondents, accepting bribes and exploiting workers by 95% each, and giving bribes by 93%. Marital infidelity is assessed negatively by 90% of respondents, abuse of office by 91%, and neglect of work duties by 85%.

More liberal views are more often expressed by people under 45, residents of large cities, people with higher education, and respondents with an income of more than 4,000 zlotys per person. Stricter moral assessments are more common among people aged 54 and over, residents of eastern Poland, villages and small towns, as well as those who practice religion regularly. CBOS also notes that women, especially younger women, more often demonstrate more liberal moral assessments than men.

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