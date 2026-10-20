In South Africa, 65-year-old Janine Lohrenberg died after a shark attack during a morning swim near a beach in KuGompo City, formerly East London. The attack occurred at around 08:00 on Tuesday while the woman was swimming with a local open-water swimming club.

Injuries during the swim

According to witnesses, the shark bit Lohrenberg on the thigh and upper arm. Other swimmers brought her to shore, but the woman likely died before she was pulled from the water. BBC News reports.

One of the participants in the swim said that Lohrenberg had a magnetic shark-deterrent bracelet on her ankle. Her sister, Margot, said she held Janine's head while the swimmers brought her to shore and believes her sister bled to death in the water.

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Beaches closed

The deceased woman's partner, Barbara Brisland, said that Lohrenberg was a former medical physicist and a strong swimmer. According to her, the woman often swam beyond the surf line. Brisland also said that they had been waiting for retirement and were planning to set off on a three-week road trip.

Local authorities closed Orient Beach, where the attack occurred, as well as another nearby beach. According to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum, fewer than ten fatal shark attacks have been recorded in South Africa since 2012.

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