In France, 69% of Jews said they would consider leaving the country if Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of the France Unbowed party, is elected president in 2027. These are the results of a survey by AJC, the French Institute of Public Opinion IFOP, and Fondapol, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Among respondents who would consider emigrating under a Mélenchon presidency, 40% said they would “definitely” consider this option. By comparison, 31% of those surveyed said they could leave if Marine Le Pen were elected president. In 2024, 57% of respondents said they would consider leaving if the candidate from France Unbowed became president. Overall, 64% of French Jews said they were thinking about leaving regardless of the election outcome, compared with 52% in 2024.

Concerns about candidates

Sarah Perez-Pariente, acting director of AJC’s Paris office, stressed that these figures should not be interpreted as intentions to vote for specific politicians. According to her, they reflect the level of concern in the Jewish community regarding different political scenarios. Among those considering emigration, Israel was most often named as a possible destination, followed by the United States.

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According to the survey, 86% of French Jews believe that Mélenchon contributes to the rise of antisemitism in France. The same assessment of Green Party leader Marine Tondelier was expressed by 68% of respondents, of Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure by 62%, and of Communist leader Fabien Roussel by 56%. Mélenchon rejects accusations of antisemitism.

Antisemitic incidents and sense of safety

The “X-ray of Antisemitism in France” barometer also recorded that in 2025, the French Interior Ministry registered 1,320 antisemitic acts — an average of more than three per day. According to the survey, 82% of Jews in France reported experiencing antisemitic acts during their lifetime: 60% faced insults, while 35% faced threats of physical violence.

Two-thirds of respondents, or 66%, do not consider France a safe country for Jews. After October 7, 69% of respondents began avoiding certain actions in their daily lives: 48% stopped wearing visible religious symbols in public, while 29% removed mezuzahs from their doorposts. Only 22% of victims of antisemitic acts contacted the police.

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