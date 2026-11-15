70% of young Seoul residents see gender discrimination — Korea Herald

In Seoul, South Korea, 70.2% of young residents surveyed by the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family said they see gender discrimination against women and men. This was reported by The Korea Herald.

The online survey was conducted from May 11 to 29 among 2,647 people aged 19 to 34. In particular, 40.3% of participants said they recognize structural inequality against women and believe that substantial discrimination exists against both genders. Another 29.9% of respondents said they acknowledge discrimination against women but emphasize the need for gender-neutral fairness and believe that men also face discrimination.

Attitudes toward gender roles

Another 14.5% of respondents said they are well aware of discrimination against women and oppose unfair treatment of men. At the same time, 6.4% said that men, but not women, face discrimination.

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Approximately equal shares of men and women feel pressure from traditional gender roles: 34.5% and 34.7%, respectively.

Marriage and having children

Among the 2,331 unmarried survey participants, 43.4% of men and 35.5% of women wanted to get married. Some 25.6% of women and 12.8% of men did not want to marry. They most often explained this by saying they did not feel a need for marriage: 51.8% of women and 38.9% of men gave this answer. The financial burden of marriage was cited by 23.9% of men and 14.7% of women.

Some 32.3% of women and 16% of men would not like to have children. Among the reasons, men most often cited financial costs — 47.2%, while 28.8% of women gave this answer. Another 20.7% of women and 16.9% of men did not think they could be good parents. At the same time, 19.9% of women and 14% of men did not want children to limit their freedom.

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