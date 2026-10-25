In Kenya, 74 political parties, including ODM, UDA, Jubilee and Wiper, have pledged to remove barriers to the full participation of women and other underrepresented groups in politics ahead of the general election on August 10, 2027. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

The declaration was signed on October 14 in Nairobi at a meeting convened by the National Gender and Equality Commission and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties. Participants committed to preparing party lists in line with constitutional requirements on gender representation and the representation of special-interest groups.

Nomination rules

The parties also pledged to review nomination fees and procedures that create financial or practical barriers to participation. They are to develop nomination rules that will ensure fair participation by women, young people, persons with disabilities, older persons, minorities and marginalized communities.

In addition, the parties said they intended to counter violence, intimidation and harassment of candidates, including technology-facilitated violence against women candidates. They also pledged to ensure that their members and supporters comply with the Electoral Code of Conduct.

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Party certification

On November 26, Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is expected to issue compliance certificates to parties that meet the legal requirements for participation in the elections. To do so, they must submit nomination rules certified by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties and reviewed by the electoral commission for compliance with electoral legislation, including the constitutional two-thirds gender principle.

Deputy chairperson of the electoral commission Fahima Abdalla said that the body had prepared proposals for implementing this principle through candidate nomination rules. Kenya's High Court also upheld in 2017 the requirement for political parties to comply with the gender rule.

National Gender and Equality Commission chairperson Rehema Dida Jaldessa noted that the nomination stage largely determines women's success in elections. According to her, in 2022 Kenya elected seven women governors, 29 women to 290 constituency seats in the National Assembly, three to 47 elected seats in the Senate, and 115 to 1,450 seats at ward level.

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