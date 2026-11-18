At the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, 75 countries supported Türkiye’s initiative to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35% by 2035. The target, known as 35x35, was also supported by 94 business and civil society organizations.

Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the COP31 presidency. As of 9:30 a.m. (06:30 GMT), the initiative had been supported by, among others, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Japan, Denmark, Canada and Kyrgyzstan. The European Commission also confirmed support from the EU.

The 35x35 target included in the draft text

The initiative was included in the first draft text released after the first week of COP31 negotiations. Representatives of more than 160 countries are taking part in consultations, discussing the acceleration of efforts to combat climate change and the practical implementation of commitments already agreed upon.

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Australia, which chairs the COP31 negotiations, previously stated that it was among the first signatories to the electrification commitment.

Connection with COP28 agreements

Electricity currently accounts for about 22% of global final energy consumption. The 35x35 initiative is intended to accelerate the transition to clean energy and complement the COP28 agreements in Dubai on tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy-efficiency improvement by 2030.

Wider use of electricity is expected to help reduce emissions and support efforts to keep the increase in global temperature as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

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