In the United Kingdom, 75 Labour Party MPs have already signed a private letter opposing the development of the major Rosebank oil field off the coast of Scotland. The number of signatories could rise to around 100, The Guardian reports.

The letter is planned to be handed to Andy Burnham within the next two weeks. MPs first elected to parliament in 2024 are playing a prominent role in the campaign. The authors of the appeal believe that the start of drilling would undermine Britain's standing as a global leader in climate policy and would not reduce energy bills.

Disagreements in the government

According to the publication, Energy Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh is leaning towards rejecting the controversial project. At the same time, the prime minister may overturn her decision amid disagreements in the cabinet: Chancellor John Healey supports the plans for Rosebank.

One of the MPs who signed the letter said concerns about the field are growing amid simultaneous discussions about relations with Europe and proposals to help young people who are not working. Another parliamentarian said colleagues link the climate crisis to the high temperatures and floods experienced during the summer.

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According to another MP, granting a drilling licence could lead to resignations in the government. He noted that this would also put Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in a difficult position, as he had previously called Rosebank “a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money and climate vandalism”.

The position of extraction supporters

Adura, the operator of Rosebank and Jackdaw, announced the start of gas flow from the Jackdaw platform. Project director Claire Muller said the company expects Rosebank and Jackdaw to generate £1.4 billion in tax revenues by the end of the current parliamentary term and £3.8 billion by the end of the next one.

The development of Rosebank is also actively supported by the Labour-supporting GMB and Unite trade unions. The government described the decision-making procedure on the field as quasi-judicial. Fahnbulleh previously stated that the decision would comply with the United Kingdom’s climate commitments, carbon budgets and energy transition.

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