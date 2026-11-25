A record 75% of the global fleet of tankers that usually transport diesel fuel and gasoline are now involved in transporting crude oil. OilPrice reports, citing Signal Ocean data collected by Bloomberg.

Reallocation of the tanker fleet

In the industry, vessels used to transport petroleum products are called “clean,” while crude oil tankers are called “dirty.” An increasing number of LR2-class tankers, which previously carried fuel, have begun operating with crude oil. At the same time, the number and share of LR2s transporting petroleum products have fallen to record lows.

According to Signal Ocean, crude oil transport accounted for 74.2% of LR2 fleet employment on October 30, 2026, compared with 53% on January 1, 2025.

Demand near the Strait of Hormuz

LR2 tankers are similar in cargo capacity to Aframax-class vessels and can carry up to 800,000 barrels of oil. OilPrice links the increased demand for them to disruptions in oil and fuel flows in the Middle East, lower refining volumes due to damage to oil refineries, and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz area.

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LR2 tankers that have switched to oil transport may be involved in complex logistics near the strait. According to the publication, shuttle shipments have become the main method of exporting crude oil from the Persian Gulf in recent months.

High freight rates

The shift of tankers from transporting petroleum products to crude oil began in 2025 amid growing oil supply, longer routes, and the need to store raw materials on water. This year, the trend has accelerated due to additional demand for exporting oil from the Strait of Hormuz area and high freight rates.

Signal Ocean analysts Maria Berceletou and Georgios Sakellariou noted that the continuation of this trend will depend on the balance of earnings, cargo demand, and commercial incentives for vessels to return to transporting petroleum products.

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