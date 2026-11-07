In Poland, 77.8% of respondents believe that the current situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal is reducing the country’s international authority and status. The results of a United Surveys by IBRiS poll commissioned by Wirtualna Polska are cited by Interia.

Respondents’ assessments

Fully 53.3% of survey participants agreed with the statement that the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal has a negative impact. Another 24.5% answered that they rather agree with this assessment.

The opposite view is held by 12.8% of respondents: 8.4% rather disagree with the statement, while 4.4% strongly disagree. Another 9.4% of poll participants had no definite position.

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Voters’ positions

The largest number of negative assessments was recorded among opposition voters, a group which the report includes supporters of the Law and Justice party, both Confederations, and the Razem party. In this group, 86% agreed that the situation weakens Poland’s position on the international stage, including 70% who chose the response “fully agree.”

Among supporters of the parties in the current governing coalition, 77% of respondents share this view: 44% fully agree and 33% rather agree. Eighteen percent of participants in this group disagreed with this assessment, while another 5% had no definite position.

The survey was conducted on November 2, 2026, using CATI telephone interviews on a representative nationwide sample of 1,000 adult Poles.

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